PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County residents will have a chance in their particular area to donate blood in early December for those who may need it during the holidays.
The American Red Cross will be holding blood drives at the following three locations and times:
Avoca – Dec. 9 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the town hall, 623 House St.
Murdock – Dec. 10 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Elmwood-Murdock High School, 300 Wyoming St.
Plattsmouth – Dec. 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Plattsmouth High School, 1916 E. Highway 34.
What’s more, those who donate will also receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.
You have free articles remaining.
To make an appointment or for more information, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
As schedules fill with holiday parties, shopping and fun with friends and family, many blood donors delay giving, said Samantha Pollard, spokeswoman for American Red Cross Blood Services. “Unfortunately, that may lead to delays in treatments for patients relying on blood,” she said. “Right now, there is a critical need for type O blood donors.”