Registration deadline nears for picnic table contest

LOUISVILLE – Registration ends this Friday, July 15, for participating in the Picnic in the Park table setting competition this Saturday, July 16, near the Walter Scott, Jr. Lodge and Restaurant in Platte River State Park near Louisville.

The event is sponsored by Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

“We still have spots available for the best picnic tablescapes competition,” said Shawna Richter-Ryerson, event spokesperson.

Set-up begins at 11 a.m., with judging at 2 p.m. and the award ceremony at 2:30.

“Participants are invited to get creative with their tablescapes for the Picnic in the Park theme,” Richter-Ryerson said.

To register, call the park office at 402-234-2217.

Park guests not competing can vote for their favorite set-up or play yard games set up throughout the park, Richter-Ryerson said.