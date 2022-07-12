 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Registration deadline nears for picnic table contest

  • Updated
  • 0
Picnic in the Park photo

This section of Platte River State Park will be covered with picnic tables on Saturday afternoon for the Picnic in the Park contest. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is sponsoring the contest, which will run from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. near the observation tower and Walter Scott, Jr. Lodge and Restaurant. An awards ceremony will take place at 2:30 p.m. There will also be yard games set up throughout the park as part of the event.

 Brent Hardin

LOUISVILLE – Registration ends this Friday, July 15, for participating in the Picnic in the Park table setting competition this Saturday, July 16, near the Walter Scott, Jr. Lodge and Restaurant in Platte River State Park near Louisville.

The event is sponsored by Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

“We still have spots available for the best picnic tablescapes competition,” said Shawna Richter-Ryerson, event spokesperson.

Set-up begins at 11 a.m., with judging at 2 p.m. and the award ceremony at 2:30.

“Participants are invited to get creative with their tablescapes for the Picnic in the Park theme,” Richter-Ryerson said.

To register, call the park office at 402-234-2217.

Park guests not competing can vote for their favorite set-up or play yard games set up throughout the park, Richter-Ryerson said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News