Registration on now for utility bill fundraiser

OMAHA – As inflation rises, more and more Metropolitan Utilities District and Omaha Public Power District customers are seeking help to pay their utility bills, a spokeswoman for OPPD said.

To help ease this burden, the two utilities are once again hosting the Heat the Streets Run and Walk for Warmth that raises money for utility assistance programs, said Jody Baker.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 4, 2023, but registration is now open at HeatTheStreetsOmaha.com.

The event will be in Zone 6 at Aksarben Village, 1911 S. 67th St., in Omaha.

This year’s co-chairs are Gwen Howard, member of the M.U.D. Board of Directors, and her daughter, Sara Howard, who is a member of the OPPD Board of Directors, Baker said.

“The run and walk occurs during the cold winter months to bring added attention to the struggle so many face to keep their homes safe and warm,” she said. “However, our customers’ need is year-round. The unexpected – a lost job, hospital stay, even car repairs – can be extra tough for those living paycheck to paycheck. Sometimes, just a little financial boost can make all the difference.”

Last year’s event raised more than $150,000 with 100 percent going to customers in need of assistance. The donations provided much-needed assistance for 460 households served by M.U.D. and OPPD, Baker said.

Funds from this event are equally distributed between M.U.D.’s Home Fund and OPPD’s Energy Assistance Program with 35 local entities throughout the utilities’ service territories receiving this financial assistance for utility bills to those in need.

The utilities have set a goal of 1,000 registrations for the 2023 event with some new participation options, Baker said,

“Previously, Heat the Streets featured a timed 5K run or an untimed one-mile walk,” she said. “However, we have new options for 2023. For the first time, we are offering a timed five-mile option.”

There will still be a timed 5K or untimed run or walk, Baker said.

Running will start at 9 a.m. with walkers a few minutes later.

“We continue to offer a virtual option, as well, where participants can run or walk a path of their own choosing without being timed,” Baker said.

Costs follow for various registration options at HeatTheStreetsOmaha.com.

Timed 5-mile run:

• $40 (through March 1)

Timed 5K run:

• $35 (through March 1)

Untimed run/walk:

• $30 (through March 1)

Virtual participation cost:

• $30 (through March 4)

Children 12 and under receive free registration for the untimed event with a paid adult. Awards will be distributed to the first-, second- and third-place male and female runners in each of the following age divisions for the 5-mile and timed 5K events:

• 12 and under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70+

Both utilities urge any customers who are struggling with their bills to call their customer service representatives and talk through their options.

For OPPD, the number is 402-536-4131 in the Omaha area. Outside of the metro, customers may call toll-free at 877-536-4131. M.U.D. customers should call 402-554-6666 or toll-free at 800-732-5864.