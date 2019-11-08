PLATTSMOUTH – When My Neighbor’s Closet opened in November 1989, Betty Reichart was there willing to help as a volunteer.
As this local thrift store is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month, Reichart is still there helping others.
“You want to help people,” Reichart said this past Friday. ”That’s why you volunteer here.”
My Neighbor’s Closet, located at 520 S. 18th St., across from the Church of the Holy Spirit parking lot, is a place where the Plattsmouth community can get basic needs at low prices with the profits from the sales helping those in need.
Reichart was one of the original volunteers when Monika Michaels and Fr. Paul York founded this store on Nov. 6, 1989.
“Since then, I’ve been here off and on,” Reichart said.
“Mostly on,” the store director, Nadine Carlson, was quick to add.
Reichart began volunteering there on Saturdays washing and mending clothes. Today, she separates clothes that come in boxes and hangs them up in the appropriate place.
She and other volunteers would even come in when the store was closed to prepare things for when it opened.
“She is dedicated,” Carlson said.
Reichart is among 13 people who spend a portion of their personal time volunteering.
Marilyn Weber has been there for seven years.
“I enjoy it,” she said. “We are helping people out in the community.”
Weber was quick to praise what Reichart has done over the years.
“I think it’s marvelous.”
“Volunteers have a heart of gold,” Carlson said.
Her volunteers are putting in a little time this month to celebrate this milestone.
My Neighbor’s Closet will have a BOGO (Buy one, get one free) sale during November with special store hours (Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.).
“Everyone is welcome,” Carlson said.
Proceeds from the store help with utility bills, food or gasoline to medical appointments. Help is also extended to victims of disasters, such as from floods or fires.
So far this year, the store has given away 246 bags of clothes, plus help with utility bills for 21 families, Carlson said.
Last winter, the store gave away 50 coats that were donated to the coat drive by Gregg Young Automotive, she said.
“They’ve been a wonderful asset to the community for anyone in need,” said Betty Manning, a member of nearby Hosanna Lutheran Church.
As for Reichart, don’t expect her to retire from her volunteer duties soon.
“As long as I can do my part,” she said. “I love every minute of it.”