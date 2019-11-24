WEEPING WATER – Some special guests await the public at Weeping Water’s annual Christmas celebration on Saturday, Dec. 7.
“It’s been a long time since they’ve had live reindeer,” said Kay Gerdes, spokeswoman.
“I believe it has been 15 or more years and only once previously, I believe.”
Yes, live reindeer, along with Santa and Mrs. Claus and Santa’s sleigh will all be a part of Come Home for Christmas, a full day of holiday fun, sponsored by the Weeping Water Chamber of Commerce.
The reindeer and Santa’s sleigh will be available for picture taking in the parking lot behind the auditorium from 3 to 5 p.m. with an evening meal provided nearby at the Hooper Community Center from 4 to 6 p.m. with a freewill offering.
But, the celebration begins much, much earlier in the day.
Various crafters and vendors are scheduled to occupy both levels of the auditorium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Parade of Trees will be held in the lower level where people can vote on their favorite.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the library to greet children and offer treats from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Faith Missionary Church will once again host the Sip ‘n Shop at the Lighthouse, where people can try homemade Christmas treats while shopping for gifts. They can also purchase chances for Christmas package drawings. The Vivace Choir, composed of selected elementary students, will perform Christmas music there at 9:45 a.m.
The Methodist Church will be providing homemade cookie/candy sales, plus offering lunch throughout the day. A rummage sale is also being held.
An old-fashioned Christmas decorating display will be featured in the Fate House in the Heritage House Museum Complex on H Street. The Memory Lane Museum on Eldora Avenue will have an open house.
Retail shops will be offering specials, drawings or free treats, plus a new boutique shop will be open for viewing.
To top off this event, the nearby Lofte Community Theater is presenting the Christmas presentation, Inlaws, Outlaws and Other Relatives Who Should be Shot, beginning at 7 p.m.
“We usually have a decent crowd,” Gerdes said of the event.