Remembering Merritt's Beach on display at Cass County Museum

PLATTSMOUTH – The sounds of water splashing and children playing have long ago ceased at Merritt’s Beach in northern Cass County.

But now, that fun and excitement can be experienced again through donated pictures and artifacts now on display at the Cass County Historical Society Museum.

About a dozen pictures have been donated by Nancy Merritt Martin, whose husband’s family owned the recreational area, according to H. Margo Prentiss, museum curator.

Artifacts include an all-day pass at the beach, match books and a newspaper ad about the beach, plus other donated photos.

There’s even a megaphone used by lifeguards.

Merritt’s Beach was located just south of the Platte River on the east side of U.S. Highway 75, and was in operation from the 1930s through 1989.

It attracted young and old from many counties around for fun, as well as employment.

“A lot of teenagers here in town worked out there,” Prentiss said.

Today, a trailer/RV park is located there now.