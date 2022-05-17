Renovation of old high school still on course

PLATTSMOUTH – Plans to renovate the old Plattsmouth High School into apartments are still on course.

“It’s going to happen for much needed affordable housing,” said Ryan Durant, a developer with the Nebraska-based firm of RMDX, L.L.C.

He, along with fellow developer Matt Dougherty, spoke of the plans at Monday’s Plattsmouth City Council meeting.

“We’re trying to do everything the right way,” Dougherty said.

They came before the council requesting some last-minute financial changes that needed to be done by the end of the month.

According to Mayor Paul Lambert, a change was needed on the name on an original loan for the project to the name of RMDX, L.L.C. because of new project investors for receiving tax credits and other financial assistance that is available.

The council unanimously approved the change.

If all goes as planned on that front, then renovation on the old building could begin in late June, according to Durant.

The project calls for 25 apartments, 13 of them one-bedroom models, the remainder being two-bedroom models.

New windows have been ordered for the building, but probably won’t arrive until November, Durant said.

A four-story building in the back will feature 16 three-bedroom apartments, he said.

It’s hoped construction on the project can be completed in the fall of 2023, according to Durant.

Lambert said he is excited and optimistic that this project will become a reality after it was first announced in 2020.

“It’s taken a long time, but they (developers) found a way to put it together,” he said. “I think we’ll have great results. It saves an historic building for the city and that is important to a lot of people.”

“I’m confident we’ll get there at the end of 2023,” Dougherty said.

In other business, City Administrator Emily Bausch told the council of the dates of this year’s proposed activities sponsored by the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association.

In particular, this is an emphasis away from just having a weekly farmers market at the outdoor plaza at Fourth and Main streets like last year.

The group plans to “retool the market to be of different vendors, more of a merchants market and less of a farmers market,” Bausch said.

This new type of market will be held on Fridays evenings at the plaza beginning on June 17 through Aug. 5.

There will be live entertainment like last year, Bausch said.

In addition, the downtown group plans a new event, along with two traditional events, later in the year, she said.

A new autumn event is planned for Sept. 24, with the Halloween on Main Street set for Oct. 28, and the Victorian Christmas on Main on Dec. 3, Bausch said.

Also at the meeting, Lambert proclaimed May 15 through 21 as Emergency Medical Services Week and Police Week.

He also received two dividend checks of $76,993 from First State, the city’s insurance company, for having a safe working environment that reduces insurance claims.

“We push hard for worker safety and not having claims,” Lambert said.

That money will go into the city’s general fund.

