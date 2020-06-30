Reopening of Herban Coffee Lab draws rave reviews

PLATTSMOUTH – People have liked what they have seen in the Herban Coffee Lab Eclectic Bakery and Bistro since its recent reopening.
“It’s different, but a lot is the same,” said Angela Mueller, who owns the Main Street eatery with her husband, Rob. “We have had such a wonderful response.”
Like other businesses, Herban Coffee Lab was closed in mid-March on orders from Gov. Pete Ricketts to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Mueller put that closure time to use.
“We have brand-new merchandise taking the place of some seats,” she said. “We wanted to create a fun shopping experience to complement our specialty drinks.”
On display is a large collection of herbal soap she made herself.
She and her husband also found a designer of women’s accessories whose “Gypsy South” collection is prominently on display. This includes bracelets, broaches, boot bling and more. Women’s purses are also on display in the business.
In addition, there is a collection of pottery by local resident Kevin Larson in one corner of the store.
“He’s always bringing in new items,” Mueller said.
A variety of books by local authors are available. They highlight many stories about people and places in Nebraska.
“We try to promote as many products as possible.”
There are new items on the shelves, she added. These include prepackaged teas and spices, plus a smoothie made in-house with fruits and veggies.
“It’s an all-natural meal in a cup,” she said.
There are still, however, plenty of the longtime favorites to enjoy like her assorted ready-to-go soups, sandwiches, pastries and, of course, a long list of coffees.
Shaded outdoor seating is available.
“Our customers have been so loyal,” Mueller said.
Mayor Paul Lambert added, “It’s a wonderful place. It’s a great gathering spot for the community and the food is excellent. It fits very well in the whole downtown community.”
