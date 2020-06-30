Reopening of Herban Coffee Lab draws rave reviews

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – People have liked what they have seen in the Herban Coffee Lab Eclectic Bakery and Bistro since its recent reopening.

“It’s different, but a lot is the same,” said Angela Mueller, who owns the Main Street eatery with her husband, Rob. “We have had such a wonderful response.”

Like other businesses, Herban Coffee Lab was closed in mid-March on orders from Gov. Pete Ricketts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Mueller put that closure time to use.

“We have brand-new merchandise taking the place of some seats,” she said. “We wanted to create a fun shopping experience to complement our specialty drinks.”

On display is a large collection of herbal soap she made herself.

She and her husband also found a designer of women’s accessories whose “Gypsy South” collection is prominently on display. This includes bracelets, broaches, boot bling and more. Women’s purses are also on display in the business.

In addition, there is a collection of pottery by local resident Kevin Larson in one corner of the store.

“He’s always bringing in new items,” Mueller said.