Reopening of Platte River bridge draws a crowd

SOUTH BEND – Bike riders and those who prefer jogging or walking can once again cross the Platte River safely.
The restoration of the flood-damaged Lied Platte River Bridge near South Bend is complete.
And, ceremonies were held last Saturday to celebrate the moment.
“We are excited to have this local and national link to our trail system restored,” said Deborah Eagan, board chair of the Lower Platte South Natural Resource District.
Many of those attending came on bicycles, some from hundreds of miles away. Others walked to the ceremony held over the middle of the river separating Cass from Sarpy County.
Bicyclist Tim Lange of Omaha described the restoration work from the flood damage as a “miracle.”
“It was in bad shape,” he said.
State Sen. Rob Clements recalled special family moments that occurred on the bridge.
“It’s wonderful to have the bridge open again,” he said. “It gets us in Cass County more exposure of where we are and maybe will attract people to move here.”
The reopening means bikers, joggers and walkers can once again use the only bridge crossing along the Platte that connects Omaha and Lincoln on the MoPac Trail.
But, it took a lot of work to repair it, said Eric Williams, project manager of the Papio-Missouri River NRD. In fact, it required four separate projects. These involved removal of large debris for the bridge, removal and replacement of damaged parts of the fence and railing, repair and replacement of the ice breaker structures under the bridge, and reconstruction of the trail from Highway 31 to the east end of the bridge.
It was done through the collaboration of the Papio/Missouri River NRD and Lower Platte South NRD and Nebraska Game and Parks, Williams said.
“It’s been a long journey,” he said.
Among those attending was Alan Garrigus and his wife, Allison, from Greenville, S.C., who are on a nationwide bike trip on the Great American Rail Trail for Warrior Expeditions, a nonprofit veterans organization.
“This is awesome,” Allison said.
Following a ribbon cutting ceremony, those who attended went their separate ways, whether it was north to Sarpy County or south to Cass County by bike or on foot.
“Keep going,” said Ross Greathouse, state trail activist.