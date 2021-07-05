Reopening of Platte River bridge draws a crowd

SOUTH BEND – Bike riders and those who prefer jogging or walking can once again cross the Platte River safely.

The restoration of the flood-damaged Lied Platte River Bridge near South Bend is complete.

And, ceremonies were held last Saturday to celebrate the moment.

“We are excited to have this local and national link to our trail system restored,” said Deborah Eagan, board chair of the Lower Platte South Natural Resource District.

Many of those attending came on bicycles, some from hundreds of miles away. Others walked to the ceremony held over the middle of the river separating Cass from Sarpy County.

Bicyclist Tim Lange of Omaha described the restoration work from the flood damage as a “miracle.”

“It was in bad shape,” he said.

State Sen. Rob Clements recalled special family moments that occurred on the bridge.

“It’s wonderful to have the bridge open again,” he said. “It gets us in Cass County more exposure of where we are and maybe will attract people to move here.”