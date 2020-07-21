Repair costs for boat ramp lower than expected

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Repairs are coming to the Plattsmouth boat ramp along the Missouri River and the cost is not nearly as deep as originally thought.

The City Council on Monday evening approved a bid of $122,452 by Final Grade Construction and Conservation L.L.C. for the work. It was the lowest of three bids, all of which were lower than the city’s estimate of $200,000.

“It’s a lot less than we expected,” said Mayor Paul Lambert.

The contract calls for the repair and restoration of portions of the city’s public boat ramp and the reconstruction of Dock Road, damaged by last year’s historic flooding.

Work is expected to start immediately and be completed by mid-September, according to Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant.

In other action, the council approved an agreement between Plattsmouth and the Nebraska Department of Transportation in building a new road for access to that major expansion project by Viero Services in the FourMile Industrial Park west of U.S. Highway 75.

In order for Viero to expand as planned, a roadway must be constructed that is able to support semi and tanker truck traffic, according to the agreement.