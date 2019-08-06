{{featured_button_text}}

ELMWOOD - Weather permitting, a chip seal project will begin next Monday on a stretch of Nebraska Highway 1 around the Elmwood area, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Chip seal is an application of an asphalt

binder to a roadway surface followed by an aggregate.

State maintenance workers will be applying a chip seal from reference post 0 to reference post 12.91,

north and south of Elmwood, the NDOT said.

The work is anticipated to take five days, the NDOT said. One-lane traffic will occur with the use of a pilot car and flaggers. Motorists should expect to see delays and are reminded to drive

cautiously through highway work zones, the NDOT said.

