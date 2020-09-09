Repairs nearly done at wastewater plant, river dock area

PLATTSMOUTH – The completion of repairs at Plattsmouth’s flood-ravaged wastewater treatment plant is drawing near.
That’s the latest report from the city’s engineering consultant.
“It’s still scheduled toward the first of October,” said Steve Perry.
Nearly 85 percent of repairs being made by the firm of Building Crafts, Inc. is finished, according to information Perry provided the City Council on Tuesday evening.
“We’re moving forward, we’re in the home stretch,” he told the council.
The council approved the sixth in a series of payments for the firm’s work.
The payment of $376,196 involved the on-going treatment component repair work, electrical, plumbing, piping and mechanical systems.
Equipment deliveries were made in August with the final items arriving in mid-September, the council was told.
“We’re real close on getting it completed,” Mayor Paul Lambert said.
In other business, the council learned that repairs to the city’s boat ramp and the dock road to the ramp, also ravaged by the 2019 flood, are nearing completion.
The ramp, located on the Missouri River straight east of Main Street, is where boaters launch their boats.
The council approved a $100,756 payment to the firm of Final Grade Construction and Conservation L.L.C., which represents 91 percent completion of its contract.
The firm’s work involves the road reconstruction, placement of off-site fill, placement of stone rip rap, crushed rock surfacing and surface restoration.
The council also approved an additional $35,500 to the firm for additional fill and surfacing placement on a portion of the road to allow for more parking.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!