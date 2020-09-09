Repairs nearly done at wastewater plant, river dock area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – The completion of repairs at Plattsmouth’s flood-ravaged wastewater treatment plant is drawing near.

That’s the latest report from the city’s engineering consultant.

“It’s still scheduled toward the first of October,” said Steve Perry.

Nearly 85 percent of repairs being made by the firm of Building Crafts, Inc. is finished, according to information Perry provided the City Council on Tuesday evening.

“We’re moving forward, we’re in the home stretch,” he told the council.

The council approved the sixth in a series of payments for the firm’s work.

The payment of $376,196 involved the on-going treatment component repair work, electrical, plumbing, piping and mechanical systems.

Equipment deliveries were made in August with the final items arriving in mid-September, the council was told.

“We’re real close on getting it completed,” Mayor Paul Lambert said.

In other business, the council learned that repairs to the city’s boat ramp and the dock road to the ramp, also ravaged by the 2019 flood, are nearing completion.