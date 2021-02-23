Repairs planned for Avoca area dam

LINCOLN - Plans are in the works to shore up repairs on a dam near Avoca.

At its recent February meeting, the Board of Directors of the Lower Platte South Natural Resource District approved the process for the start of needed repairs to Wilson Dam, located two miles east of Avoca and just south of U.S. Highway 34. According to the NRD, there is shoreline erosion along the dam that has reached the point that it needs to be repaired and stabilized.

“Our dams are inspected periodically and the described repairs to Wilson Dam are not out of the ordinary,” said Mike Mascoe, NRD spokesman.

The board approved an agreement with the Omaha firm of FYRA Engineering, L.L.C. for its services that will involve design, permitting, bid solicitation and construction observation for wave berm repairs at the dam.

The board approved $23,713 for the compensation of these services.

At some point, there will be a bid process, followed by the awarding of a construction contract, Mascoe said. The NRD has not set a timeline for the project.

