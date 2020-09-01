Repairs planned for trail bridges by Elmwood

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN – Two bridges on the MoPac East Trail near Elmwood will get some repair work.

And, the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District, which approved that work, has also passed a budget with a tax levy lower than last year. The LPSNRD covers six counties, including Cass County.

Its Board of Directors last week approved a $33.5 million budget, a 5 percent increase from the 2020 budget.

However, the property tax request of $10,156,870 is the same as last year, and with a 3 percent increase in property valuations across its district the tax levy of $0.030024 per $100 of actual valuation is 3 percent lower than in fiscal year 2020, according to the NRD’s treasurer Dan Steinkruger.

“It continues our conservation programs, important education initiatives, maintenance of aging infrastructure and critical projects without increasing property taxes,” he said.

The rural portion of the MoPac East Trail, a walking/biking trail, starts at 84th Street in Lincoln and continues east through Walton, Eagle, Elmwood and ends near Wabash.

The board approved a payment of $59,000 to Olsson Associates, an engineering firm out of Omaha, to inspect the two bridges near Elmwood, according to NRD general manager Paul Zillig.