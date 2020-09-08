Repairs start Monday on dam north of Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Work is expected to begin next Monday on repairing an earthen dam north of Plattsmouth.
It’s one of five such dams built in the area of Webster Boulevard and Sixth Avenue and south of Beacon Drive, all meant to control the flow of rainwater from residents downstream.
“One of the joints in the concrete pipe in the dam came apart and needs to be fixed,” said Jared Nelson, an engineer with the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District.
Water leaking through that area in the 110-foot-long concrete pipe could eventually cause erosion on that dam, Nelson said.
“The fact that there are people downstream makes it important to fix it,” Nelson said.
A Colorado firm, C & L Water Solutions, is coming in to do the work, he said.
It had been scheduled earlier in the summer, but COVID-19 concerns delayed things, Nelson said.
The workers plan to perform a process that Nelson described as a pipe lining.
“It’s fixing the pipe from the inside, it’s lining the inside of the pipe,” he said. “This is essentially a new pipe and will prolong the life of the structure.”
It should only take about two or three days to fix it, Nelson said.
The NRD will pay for the repair cost totaling $91,542, he said.
Inspections have found no structural issues with the other four dams, Nelson added.
The LPSNRD is comprised of a six-county area of southeastern Nebraska, consisting of about one million acres and 350,000 residents. Its mission is to maintain a sustainable environment through the conservation of land, water and wildlife. It is governed by a 21–member elected board.
The LPSNRD operates and maintains 180 flood control dams, 13 miles of levees, approximately 12 miles of urban stream channels, 50 miles of recreational trails, nine wildlife management areas and 11 public wetlands. It also monitors groundwater quantity and quality.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!