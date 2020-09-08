Repairs start Monday on dam north of Plattsmouth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Work is expected to begin next Monday on repairing an earthen dam north of Plattsmouth.

It’s one of five such dams built in the area of Webster Boulevard and Sixth Avenue and south of Beacon Drive, all meant to control the flow of rainwater from residents downstream.

“One of the joints in the concrete pipe in the dam came apart and needs to be fixed,” said Jared Nelson, an engineer with the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District.

Water leaking through that area in the 110-foot-long concrete pipe could eventually cause erosion on that dam, Nelson said.

“The fact that there are people downstream makes it important to fix it,” Nelson said.

A Colorado firm, C & L Water Solutions, is coming in to do the work, he said.

It had been scheduled earlier in the summer, but COVID-19 concerns delayed things, Nelson said.

The workers plan to perform a process that Nelson described as a pipe lining.

“It’s fixing the pipe from the inside, it’s lining the inside of the pipe,” he said. “This is essentially a new pipe and will prolong the life of the structure.”