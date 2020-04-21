Repairs to be made on dam north of Plattsmouth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – In the hills north of Plattsmouth near Webster Boulevard and Beacon Drive are five earthen dams built to slow down the flow of rainwater that otherwise could flow unchecked into town causing damage, or perhaps, worse.

“They fill up with rainwater and slowly let water out over a couple of days,” said Jared Nelson, an engineer for the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District. “It catches the storm water to reduce the flow downstream. It works like a detention pond.”

An inspection by NRD officials, however, found one of those dams needs repair, he said.

One of the joints in the middle of a 110-foot-long concrete pipe in the dam had come apart and needs fixing, otherwise water could leak out, Nelson said.

Because of potentially bad consequences from unchecked runoff, the NRD considers this project on the 25-foot high dam especially important, according to Nelson.

Last week, the NRD’s board awarded a $91,542 contract to a Colorado-based firm for the repairs.

The plan is for C and L Water Solutions to make the needed repairs within the dam without taking the pipe out, Nelson said.

The work should begin sometime in the summer and take only about a week, he said.