Repairs to Plattsmouth boat ramp coming

PLATTSMOUTH – Repairs to the Plattsmouth boat ramp along the Missouri River, damaged from last year’s flooding, are coming.

The City Council on Monday evening approved a plan, which is an alternate of two options discussed at previous meetings. One option would have cost more than $216,000 with limited public access to the river, while the other would have cost more than $380,000 with more extensive public access.

The council sought another option at a lower cost but keeping some public access, which was presented at Monday’s meeting by Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant.

This option would involve utilizing portions of Dock Road base not damaged by the flood. The existing asphalt surfacing would be removed to the boat ramp launch with other work involving the replacement of the damaged concrete on the boat ramp with minor fill around the launch area and other measures.

The sub-base portions of the roadway would be reconstructed, re-compacted and crushed rock placed for the roadway surfacing. The floating dock and the overhead power service to the boat ramp would not be restored.