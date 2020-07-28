Repairs to start soon on damaged Mill Creek bank

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOUISVILLE – Work is expected to start soon, possibly this week, on repairing a bank along Mill Creek damaged from last year’s flooding.

The damaged portion of the creek lies west of U.S. Highway 50 and east of the Louisville State Recreation Area. The city’s wastewater plant is located nearby, also.

“They had big chunks that came out from the creek bed from the flooding and one of the biggest was close to the highway and right by the plant,” said Tracy Zayac, a stormwater specialist for the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District.

The repair work, to be done by the city of Louisville, will cover some 200 linear feet of the bank, though the actual break is probably shorter than that, she said.

The erosion would continue to worsen if the bank wasn’t repaired, Zayac said.

“Every time you have a high water flow more soil pieces of the bank would keep falling off,” she said.

Repairs will involve hauling in lots of rock to stabilize the bank and possibly dirt for rebuilding it, though surrounding dirt might be enough to do it, according to Zayac.

“It’s not lightning fast, it might take a few weeks,” she said of the timetable.