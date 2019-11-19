PLATTSMOUTH – Major repair work to the Plattsmouth wastewater treatment plant to get it operational again will finally get going.
The City Council on Monday evening approved a bid by Building Crafts, Inc. of Red Oak, Iowa, totaling $2,295,000 to get the plant treating raw sewage again after it went down in March from the historic flooding on the Missouri River.
“We’re moving forward and that’s the main thing,” said Mayor Paul Lambert.
According to Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant, the scope of work will involve the repair and/or replacement of the process equipment, the mechanical and plumbing components and the restoration of the digester. Sludge removal from the digester and cleaning of the clarifiers will also take place.
“This is major repair for all components,” Perry told the council.
Lambert said the city will apply to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for federal aid and believes it will be approved. If so, that means FEMA will pay 75 percent of the cost with the state’s emergency management agency picking up 12.5 percent and the city paying the remaining 12.5 percent, Lambert said.
The only activity down there since the flood has involved pumping sewage into the plant, he said. However, the sewage continues to be dumped untreated into the Missouri River.
The repair work should be completed by June of next year, Perry told the council.
The bid by the Red Oak firm was the lowest of three submitted.
“We are pleased with the bid and they are ready to get to work,” Perry said.
He described these repairs as temporary lasting just five-plus years.
“It’s not taking us back to full restoration,” Perry said.
Lambert later added, “FEMA is helping us make a decision on the future of the wastewater plant.”
Meanwhile, the main project going on at the reopened water treatment plant is getting a second well, described as Well No. 6, back in operation as a back-up or for part-time use for the main well, No. 8, Lambert said.