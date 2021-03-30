Request to have RVs year round at Merritt's Beach fails

PLATTSMOUTH – A request to allow recreational vehicles/campers (RVs) to be parked at Merritt Beach year round was denied by the Cass County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
The beach owners, Boyer Young Development Co., requested that people who lease space for their RVs during the open season be allowed to keep their RVs there during the closed season from November to April.
People seem to want that, according to Mark Boyer.
“It’s not fully leased,” he said at the meeting. “It (request) would give us a better chance to fully lease the site.”
The board with Commissioner Duane Murdoch absent, however, voted 2 to 2 on the request, thus failing the motion to allow the company’s request.
Commissioners Dale Sharp and Janet McCartney voted in opposition to the request.
“I do not think it’s proper to leave them there all year long,” McCartney said.
Wes Gradoville, who owns property next to the beach and who spoke at the meeting, agreed, citing campers that ended up floating on water from the 2019 flood creating debris on his property.
“We’ve had debris damage done that shouldn’t have occurred,” Gradoville told the board. “I don’t see it as being practical. It’s going to flood again and debris will end up on our property.”
He added that Merritt’s is the only campground in the county that is in a floodway.
In response, Boyer said his company has reduced speed limits within that park and applied dust suppressors on the roads.
“The RV park is a wonderful thing. We are trying to be accommodating to the residents,” Boyer said. “I’m passionate about it. I want people in there and enjoy it.”
Following the vote, Sharp recalled those floating campers were eyesores for the public.
“Those campers shouldn’t have been there,” he said.
In other action, the board voted to keep 12th Avenue from Horning Road to Young Road as a gravel surface.
An area resident requested that road, just south of Plattsmouth, be paved.
“It’s not feasible to be a blacktop,” said Lenny Thorne, the county’s highway superintendent.
The speed limit will also remain at 50 mph, he added.
Thorne also told the board the county will be reimbursed some $37,000 in a state program in which the state pays the majority of repairs when counties replace old bridges with culverts. The counties pay the entire cost upfront, then are reimbursed by the state later.