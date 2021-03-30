Request to have RVs year round at Merritt's Beach fails

PLATTSMOUTH – A request to allow recreational vehicles/campers (RVs) to be parked at Merritt Beach year round was denied by the Cass County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

The beach owners, Boyer Young Development Co., requested that people who lease space for their RVs during the open season be allowed to keep their RVs there during the closed season from November to April.

People seem to want that, according to Mark Boyer.

“It’s not fully leased,” he said at the meeting. “It (request) would give us a better chance to fully lease the site.”

The board with Commissioner Duane Murdoch absent, however, voted 2 to 2 on the request, thus failing the motion to allow the company’s request.

Commissioners Dale Sharp and Janet McCartney voted in opposition to the request.

“I do not think it’s proper to leave them there all year long,” McCartney said.

Wes Gradoville, who owns property next to the beach and who spoke at the meeting, agreed, citing campers that ended up floating on water from the 2019 flood creating debris on his property.