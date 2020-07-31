Resident makes donation to Weeping Water youth program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water children will have new football equipment to use this fall thanks to the generosity of a local resident.

Weeping Water Little League Football program members announced Thursday that Brian Gross had donated $500 to the youth organization. Gross is president of the Weeping Water Chamber of Commerce and is an insurance agent in town.

Weeping Water Little League Football representative Sarah Harms said everyone in the organization was grateful for the donation. Harms and her husband Terry spoke with Gross this past winter and told him about the positive ways the program has impacted area youth. She also said money from previous fund-raisers had been stolen during a home robbery.

“We met with Brian shortly after our house was burglarized in January,” Harms said. “When Brian learned that fund-raiser money was taken in the robbery, he didn’t hesitate to make a donation. Brian is new to the community, so he had many questions about the league. He was so empathetic with us and the misfortune that we had.”