Resident makes donation to Weeping Water youth program

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water children will have new football equipment to use this fall thanks to the generosity of a local resident.
Weeping Water Little League Football program members announced Thursday that Brian Gross had donated $500 to the youth organization. Gross is president of the Weeping Water Chamber of Commerce and is an insurance agent in town.
Weeping Water Little League Football representative Sarah Harms said everyone in the organization was grateful for the donation. Harms and her husband Terry spoke with Gross this past winter and told him about the positive ways the program has impacted area youth. She also said money from previous fund-raisers had been stolen during a home robbery.
“We met with Brian shortly after our house was burglarized in January,” Harms said. “When Brian learned that fund-raiser money was taken in the robbery, he didn’t hesitate to make a donation. Brian is new to the community, so he had many questions about the league. He was so empathetic with us and the misfortune that we had.”
Harms said league officials will likely use a large portion of the donation to purchase equipment. Safety regulations require youth football organizations to replace helmets every seven to ten years. The donation will also help cover referee fees during games in September and October.
“The Weeping Water Little League Football program has been essential to the small community for years,” Harms said. “As with any program, equipment costs keep rising, but Adam DeMike, the director, does his best to make it affordable to all families. He often awards scholarships to those who can’t afford it, just so that the kids who want to play are able to.”
The youth football program receives the majority of its income from concession stand sales at home games. Children play teams from other local towns throughout their season.
