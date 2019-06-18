PLATTSMOUTH – Please conserve more water.
That’s the message Plattsmouth city officials are urging residents to follow after water usage increased 25 percent last weekend.
“We need to ask our customers to reduce their usage to where we were a couple of weeks ago,” City Administrator Erv Portis said at Monday evening’s City Council meeting. “We need to get back to that level.”
Plattsmouth remains under a water emergency that began after the city’s two water plants went out of operation from the early spring flooding.
The city does have an emergency connection with Cass County Rural Water District No. 1 to provide water on short-term, restricted-use basis.
Residents were requested to reduce their daily usage by one-third, and have been praised for their efforts by city officials since the emergency began.
Portis, however, said at the meeting that such increased water usage as seen the past weekend is “not sustainable.”
Mayor Paul Lambert said he understands that conserving water on a daily basis can get old and boring, but he added, “We’ve got to get back on the wagon and conserve water like we should.”
The city will enforce this emergency by shutting off water supply to non-compliant premises and by such other measures authorized under state law and the city’s municipal code.