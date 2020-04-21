Residents are urged to properly dispose of wipes, gloves, masks

LOUISVILLE – Linda Behrns, president of Keep Cass County Beautiful, has this urgent message to all county residents: “Watch where you toss used wipes and gloves. Failing to properly dispose of PPE or personal protective equipment (wipes, masks, plastic gloves) will hurt the environment and could spread COVID-19.”
She issued that message on Monday in response to reports of people seeing these items on streets, trails or left behind near supermarkets and pharmacies.
“These belong in the trash, not on the ground,” Behrns said. “And, the basic rules for proper trash disposal are taking on greater importance, given the COVID-19 virus. These materials are being used to protect us from possible contamination from COVID-19. If they are not disposed of properly, we are risking the spread of this life-threatening virus.”
If a store provides wipes to clean off a cart, it’s likely a trash receptacle is nearby, she said. If consumers are carrying their own wipes or gloves, they need to make sure to properly dispose of those items when done in a trash receptacle at the store or a bag inside their vehicle for disposal later at home.
“No one wants to spread the disease, so we must be careful to properly dispose of these materials,” Behrns said.
People should not pick up wipes or gloves they see littered, because they could be contaminated, she added.
“If you used the PPE, it’s your responsibility to dispose of it.”
Behrns also said some communities like Eagle have temporarily suspended their recycling program because of worker safety concerns.
“If you or someone in your home has tested positive for the coronavirus, do not recycle your recyclables, but place them in a bag that is securely closed and discard them in your trash container.”
This also applies to any used cleaning supplies, paper towels, tissues or PPE generated items within a home or business with someone who has tested positive, she said.
For tips on recycling during this crisis, please visit: https://kab.org/recycling-tips-during-covid-19/.
“We will get through this, working together and looking out for one another,” Behrns said.
