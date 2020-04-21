Residents are urged to properly dispose of wipes, gloves, masks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LOUISVILLE – Linda Behrns, president of Keep Cass County Beautiful, has this urgent message to all county residents: “Watch where you toss used wipes and gloves. Failing to properly dispose of PPE or personal protective equipment (wipes, masks, plastic gloves) will hurt the environment and could spread COVID-19.”

She issued that message on Monday in response to reports of people seeing these items on streets, trails or left behind near supermarkets and pharmacies.

“These belong in the trash, not on the ground,” Behrns said. “And, the basic rules for proper trash disposal are taking on greater importance, given the COVID-19 virus. These materials are being used to protect us from possible contamination from COVID-19. If they are not disposed of properly, we are risking the spread of this life-threatening virus.”

If a store provides wipes to clean off a cart, it’s likely a trash receptacle is nearby, she said. If consumers are carrying their own wipes or gloves, they need to make sure to properly dispose of those items when done in a trash receptacle at the store or a bag inside their vehicle for disposal later at home.

“No one wants to spread the disease, so we must be careful to properly dispose of these materials,” Behrns said.