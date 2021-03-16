Residents asked to Adopt-a-Spot for litter cleanup

PLATTSMOUTH – Spot on!
Keep Cass County Beautiful this spring is promoting smaller cleanup events and adhering to guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 from local public health officials to ensure safety.
A new program called Adopt-a-Spot will allow individuals, families and small groups to conduct litter cleanups on a smaller scale than in the past, according to Linda Behrns, KCCB director.
“We felt it would be a safer way to be outside working in smaller groups,” she said. ”We felt this could be an alternative to larger events where there are more people.”
All interested participants need to do is select a street, road, neighborhood, park or trail and commit to keeping it clean this year. Then contact KCCB to document the cleanup, she added.
This announcement is timely because this Saturday, March 20, is not only the first day of spring, but also the beginning of the Great American Cleanup, the nation’s largest community improvement program that will continue through June 20.
Each year, the Great American Cleanup engages millions of volunteers and participants to beautify communities across the country in a grassroots spring-cleaning movement.
KCCB, along with other organizations in the Keep America Beautiful national network of affiliates, plans volunteer events and education programs that help to renew public parks, trails, and recreation areas; clean and restore waterways; remove litter from roadways and public spaces; reduce waste and improve recycling; plus plant trees, flowers and community gardens, Behrns said.
KCCB will also help local schools, church groups, scouts, 4-H clubs and organizations plan more traditional litter cleanups that help renew parks, remove litter and reduce waste, she added.
Since COVID canceled events last spring, participation is certainly needed now, according to Behrns.
“There seems to be a lot more litter out there,” she said. “There are ample places to be cleaned.”
Organizations may apply for a KCCB cleanup grant. An online application form for litter cleanups can be found at KeepCassCountyBeautiful.org or message KCCB at 402.949.0874 for trash bags, gloves and other safety supplies to participate in a Great American Cleanup or the Adopt-a-Spot program.
“We appreciate help from all our volunteers who give of their time and service for the betterment of our communities,” Behrns said. “Litter is more than just blight on our landscape. Litter is costly to clean up, impacts our quality of life and economic development, and eventually ends up in our waterways and oceans.”