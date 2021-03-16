Residents asked to Adopt-a-Spot for litter cleanup

PLATTSMOUTH – Spot on!

Keep Cass County Beautiful this spring is promoting smaller cleanup events and adhering to guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 from local public health officials to ensure safety.

A new program called Adopt-a-Spot will allow individuals, families and small groups to conduct litter cleanups on a smaller scale than in the past, according to Linda Behrns, KCCB director.

“We felt it would be a safer way to be outside working in smaller groups,” she said. ”We felt this could be an alternative to larger events where there are more people.”

All interested participants need to do is select a street, road, neighborhood, park or trail and commit to keeping it clean this year. Then contact KCCB to document the cleanup, she added.

This announcement is timely because this Saturday, March 20, is not only the first day of spring, but also the beginning of the Great American Cleanup, the nation’s largest community improvement program that will continue through June 20.

Each year, the Great American Cleanup engages millions of volunteers and participants to beautify communities across the country in a grassroots spring-cleaning movement.