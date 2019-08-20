PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth residents are urged to cut back on water usage, which has increased recently, city officials announced on Tuesday.
The city’s water treatment plant is still not operational, and no exact start date has yet been determined, they said.
“Usage has jumped and is exceeding supply by a significant amount,” City Administrator Erv Portis said in a press release, along with Mayor Paul Lambert. “The amount available in above ground storage has decreased dramatically in the last several days. If such usage continues, water pressure will decrease and there may not be enough water for firefighting.”
A Water Emergency that was declared on March 20 remains in effect, Portis added.
Under this emergency, the following water uses are prohibited: irrigation of lawns and other landscaping, washing of driveways and similar such outdoor uses, operating and filling of swimming pools, washing of vehicles and operation of commercial car washes.
Restaurants shall serve water upon request only and use single-serving table settings and glasses.
“The city of Plattsmouth and its contractors are diligently at work trying to get the water plant ready for restart,” Portis said. “Patience is appreciated.”