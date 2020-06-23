Residents encouraged to pick up fireworks litter

“Fireworks debris can also create unsightly litter in neighborhoods.”

Behrns offered these tips to safely and properly dispose of fireworks waste:

*After completing your fireworks display, wait a minimum of 20 minutes before collecting fireworks waste to ensure there are no burning materials present. If necessary, use some type of light source (flashlight, exterior light, etc.) to illuminate the area so that all fireworks waste can be clearly seen.

*All spent fireworks (as well as damaged, misfired or unused fireworks) should be submerged in a bucket or large tub of water for at least 15 minutes or until they are completely saturated.

*Seal the saturated fireworks in plastic wrap or a plastic bag.

*Place the plastic bag into a trash can (ideally, a metal container).

*Make sure to sweep up any remaining fireworks dust and small debris.

*Place the material into a plastic bag and discard the bag into a trash can. If possible, keep the trash can containing fireworks waste outside and away from any potential fire hazards until the morning after you complete your fireworks display.