Residents encouraged to pick up fireworks litter

LOUISVILLE – Got plans this Saturday?
How about keeping Nebraska beautiful.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has declared this Saturday, June 27, as Keep Nebraska Beautiful Day. The day is being set aside as a day of individual service to the community, according to Linda Behrns, executive director of Keep Cass County Beautiful.
Her organization is encouraging people to find a place in their own neighborhoods to pick up litter, or plant native species in their own yard, or find a neighbor or friend who needs help with an outdoor project.
“It’s an opportunity to spruce up our communities,” Behrns said.
What’s more, this Fourth of July, Keep Cass County Beautiful is launching an anti-littering campaign called “If You Blow It Up, Please Pick It Up!” she said.
“While beautiful to behold, fireworks contain a variety of toxic pollutants,” Behrns said.
These include heavy metals, sulfur-coal compounds and other poisonous materials.
To ensure these pollutants do not end up in local waterways and negatively impact living organisms and aquatic ecosystems, it’s important to properly dispose of fireworks waste and prevent it from entering storm drains on the street, Behrns said.
“Fireworks debris can also create unsightly litter in neighborhoods.”
Behrns offered these tips to safely and properly dispose of fireworks waste:
*After completing your fireworks display, wait a minimum of 20 minutes before collecting fireworks waste to ensure there are no burning materials present. If necessary, use some type of light source (flashlight, exterior light, etc.) to illuminate the area so that all fireworks waste can be clearly seen.
*All spent fireworks (as well as damaged, misfired or unused fireworks) should be submerged in a bucket or large tub of water for at least 15 minutes or until they are completely saturated.
*Seal the saturated fireworks in plastic wrap or a plastic bag.
*Place the plastic bag into a trash can (ideally, a metal container).
*Make sure to sweep up any remaining fireworks dust and small debris.
*Place the material into a plastic bag and discard the bag into a trash can. If possible, keep the trash can containing fireworks waste outside and away from any potential fire hazards until the morning after you complete your fireworks display.
*The water used to soak fireworks should then be disposed of indoors down a toilet. Do not pour the water into a yard or down storm drains. Also, do not spray down your driveway/display area with a hose.
“Be a good neighbor and pick up your fireworks litter,” Behrns said. “In Nebraska, littering is a crime and carries a maximum fine punishable by up to one year imprisonment, $1,000 fine, or both.”
