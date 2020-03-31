Residents find a cure for the virus blues

PLATTSMOUTH – Just because that COVID-19 virus has shut down a good portion of daily life, that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to have some fun.

Such was the case last Saturday when more than 100 vehicles – cars, trucks, cycles – did some cruising on Main Street downtown and up Chicago Avenue and back again.

It was organized by a group of residents who announced it on Facebook and the word spread.

It began at 7 p.m. and lasted well after dark with drivers honking their horns and waving to those driving the other way.

Mike and Shelley Cadotte of Plattsmouth came out for the fun.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“We wanted to get out and wave at everybody,” Mike said.

For the Cadottes and others, it brought back memories of their high school days.

“Before there were cellphones, this is how we communicated to find out where the parties were,” said Mike, Plattsmouth High School Class of 1981.

Fred Huffman, who enjoyed the action from his easy chair along the sidewalk, added, “This is terrific. It brings back memories, no doubt.”