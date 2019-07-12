PLATTSMOUTH – Summer fun seems to be going swimmingly at the Twin Rivers Water Park.
“It’s going good,” said Michael Lennen, the city’s Parks and Recreations director. “It’s being used a lot.”
The water park, located at 308 S. 18th St., has seen fine attendance, especially on weekends, he said, with 200 to 250 swimmers on average, though it has reached a high of nearly 300.
Most years, this activity would be nothing out of the ordinary.
For a time this year, however, there were concerns the pool would not be open.
Because of the historic spring floods, city officials, in need of conserving water, announced they would not fill the pool.
Then, a number of local businesses came forth to do something about that.
Water was provided by an irrigation well privately owned by Fast Grass with trucks from Liquid Trucking Co. bringing the water to the site, then flowed into the pool in pipes from Kerns Excavating Co.
Water samples from the well turned out favorable for swimming with the city treating the water as always to meet state standards.
“It’s good quality water,” Lennen said.
Pipes remain to flow water into the pool to keep it filled when needed.
“We’re getting lots of comments from people on how happy they are that the pool is open this summer,” Lennen said.
Mayor Paul Lambert added, “It’s been great. We owe those companies a lot. The community is indebted to those gentlemen.”
To have the pool open also means that nearly 40 people have summer jobs there, such as lifeguards, concession workers and managers, Lennen said.
“We have a full staff.”
In addition to the regular public swimming, aquarobics classes are being taught twice weekly averaging 15 students, Lennen said.
And, the pool is sponsoring two special events later on.
On Friday evening, Aug. 2, the pool will hold a Dive-in Movie, featuring the film, Lego Movie 2. The pool will open at 8 p.m. with the movie starting at dusk, Lennen said.
The public can enter the pool free with food and drinks at the concession stand available for purchase, he said.
On Sunday, Aug. 4, dog owners can bring their pets for a dip in the pool from 6 to 8 p.m.
The cost is $4 per dog and it’s cash only if owners register on the day of the event, Lennen said.
The owners can pre-register at the nearby Plattsmouth Community Center, he said.
This event is for nonaggressive dogs only. Owners must show proof of current rabies vaccinations (not tags) at time of registration. Dogs must be on a leash when not in pool.
“That is the last day the pool is open,” Lennen said.