Residents learn the struggles of women's suffrage movement

PLATTSMOUTH – It seems hard to believe, given the importance of women voters nowadays, that women didn’t win the right to vote until well into the 20th Century.
And, the path to that victory wasn’t always easy, especially when women gathered together to rally for their cause.
“Things were thrown at them, men beat them, they were jailed, and if they went on a hunger strike, they were fed through their noses,” said Kirsten Wood, a librarian at the Plattsmouth Public Library.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the law that gave women the right to vote, and the struggle women endured to receive that right was the subject of this month’s Brown Bag speech at the Cass County Historical Society Museum on Tuesday.
It was a struggle that began decades earlier. In 1848, a group of women held a convention at Seneca Falls, N.Y., considered the start of the suffrage movement, according to Wood. Two of the leaders were Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, who became good friends and traveled the country to garner support for women’s voting rights.
Sometimes the press covered their speeches, sometimes not as with the case involving Anthony’s visit to Plattsmouth in 1871.
According to records at the museum, the Nebraska Herald newspaper wrote a preview story on her talk to be held on March 23, believing her topic would focus on the suffrage movement.
Nothing was ever published in the paper about what she discussed at her visit.
Also on a local note, 30 women gathered at the home of Dr. and Mrs. T.P. Livingston at 801 Ave. B in July 1913 to organize Plattsmouth Equal Franchise Club.
Another leader in the suffrage movement was Victoria Woodhall, who in 1872 became the first woman to run for U.S. president, Wood said.
Women went to great lengths to drive home the point of their right to vote, she added. In 1916, two women, Nell Richardson and Alice Burke, along with a cat, drove some 10,000 miles around the country to rally women to the movement. And, when their journey was done, one of them continued on by train, Wood said.
In August of 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, allowing women the right to vote, became law.
Many books about this movement are available at the library, Wood said, and the museum currently has an exhibit on hand detailing this struggle.