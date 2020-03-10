Residents learn the struggles of women's suffrage movement

PLATTSMOUTH – It seems hard to believe, given the importance of women voters nowadays, that women didn’t win the right to vote until well into the 20th Century.

And, the path to that victory wasn’t always easy, especially when women gathered together to rally for their cause.

“Things were thrown at them, men beat them, they were jailed, and if they went on a hunger strike, they were fed through their noses,” said Kirsten Wood, a librarian at the Plattsmouth Public Library.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the law that gave women the right to vote, and the struggle women endured to receive that right was the subject of this month’s Brown Bag speech at the Cass County Historical Society Museum on Tuesday.

It was a struggle that began decades earlier. In 1848, a group of women held a convention at Seneca Falls, N.Y., considered the start of the suffrage movement, according to Wood. Two of the leaders were Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, who became good friends and traveled the country to garner support for women’s voting rights.

Sometimes the press covered their speeches, sometimes not as with the case involving Anthony’s visit to Plattsmouth in 1871.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}