MANLEY – These are particularly exciting times for Manley residents.
“We’ve done quite a bit this past year,” said Jolene Dalton, village clerk.
The village finally paid off its debt on the former schoolhouse and converted it into a community center where the public is using it now for family gatherings, Dalton said.
Work also began on a new picnic shelter in the village park, she added.
“It’s almost complete,” she said recently.
Through a successful fund raising project the village purchased a state-of-the-art children’s playground that will be installed this year, she said.
The new playground is to be installed on the southwest corner of the park replacing a 30-year-old wood structure that is starting to splinter, she said.
You have free articles remaining.
It will feature climbing and hanging components, plus slides.
On the park’s opposite side is a playground, in good shape, featuring swings and merry-go-rounds and the like, she said.
One of the fundraising events for the playground was the annual Pillage the Village celebration last August.
“We were very pleased with the way it turned out. The weather cooperated, the crowd was good and I think we had more crafters (vendors) than in the past,” Dalton said.
It’s hoped that the new playground will be ready for enjoyment at this year’s Pillage the Village event on Aug.22, she said.
“We are proud of that building (community center) and of the whole area,” Dalton said. “We’re proud of the progress we’ve made.”