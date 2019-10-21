PLATTSMOUTH – Two Louisville residents will spend five years on probation after one of their children died from a bacterial infection caused by malnourishment.
David J. Krutina Jr., 24, and Kassandra A. Krutina, 21, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for sentencing hearings. They appeared in separate hearings on similar charges. Both accepted plea deals with prosecutors earlier this year.
David and Kassandra Krutina both agreed to plead guilty to two counts of negligent child abuse causing serious injury. They had originally been charged with felony child abuse. Prosecutors agreed to recommend probation as part of a plea bargain.
The Krutinas were parents of twin daughters who were born in February 2018. Both babies were born prematurely and were placed in a neonatal intensive care unit in Omaha. One baby weighed 2 pounds, 3 ounces and the other weighed 2 pounds, 5 ounces at birth.
Both children were released from the hospital on April 28, 2018, after gaining weight. Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court Monday morning that the babies weighed five pounds each. Bobie Touchstone, the defense attorney for Kassandra Krutina, said they weighed 4.5 pounds.
A hospital social worker called Cass County authorities on Sept. 1, 2018, after the Krutinas brought both babies into an Omaha hospital shortly before 8 p.m. One of the girls was unresponsive and both children appeared malnourished. Hospital staff performed CPR on one of the girls but were unable to save her life.
Palm said the babies had only gained 11 ounces each from April to September. An autopsy determined the girl had died from a septic bacterial infection caused by severe malnourishment. The autopsy report said the girl was unable to regulate her internal temperature because of the lack of food, which kept her immune system from being able to fight the bacterial infection.
Palm said investigators and medical workers determined negligence had been the cause of the malnourishment.
“There was no medical reason for them to have gained so little weight since they were discharged,” Palm said.
Investigators learned the Krutinas had taken the two girls to their doctor for medical checkups only once from April to September. David Krutina told investigators they had not taken the children to appointments because of an insurance coverage issue.
Touchstone told the court Monday the family had insurance offered through David Krutina’s employer in Council Bluffs, but she said the plan only covered costs for birth and the care of the babies in the intensive care unit. She said employees at a medical facility told the Krutinas they would have to pay $100 for each future checkup.
The surviving daughter was removed from the Krutina household and placed in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. She was later placed in the custody of a relative. She has made significant progress in weight gain and her overall health during the past year.
Palm told the court he and fellow prosecutor Sarah Sutter felt it was important for the court to issue a maximum term of five years of probation. He wanted authorities to be able to monitor the behavior of the Krutinas and make sure they were taking their children to medical appointments. He also wanted them to report any missed appointments and sign mandatory medical release forms.
“There is no evidence that their actions were intentional, which is why these charges are at this level,” Palm said. “But there certainly is much evidence of negligence.”
Defense attorneys for both Krutinas also asked the court to issue a probation sentence. Touchstone told the court the parents had been “loving and affectionate” with their children and said the “family had been torn apart” over the past year.
Judge Michael Smith said he still had many questions about the behavior of the Krutinas and why they had allowed malnourishment to take place. He said authorities would be able to closely monitor their behavior through the probation process. He said this would allow probation workers to ensure nothing happened to the surviving twin girl and the couple’s two other children.
“This is a difficult case,” Smith said. “When I look at this, there are other children involved here, and I want to put (those children) in the best possible position.”
Smith ordered both David and Kassandra Krutina to serve the maximum amount of 60 months of probation. Both must complete 80 hours of community service, attend individual counseling sessions and take part in trauma groups.
The Krutinas must notify probation workers of all future medical appointments. They must provide access to all medical documents from those checkups so authorities can monitor the health progress of the children.
The Krutinas will be required to abstain from alcohol and drugs and must submit to random tests and searches. They will also be required to pay all court costs.