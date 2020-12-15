Residents remember Plattsmouth students

PLATTSMOUTH – Local residents honored two Plattsmouth High School graduates on Tuesday with multiple activities held in their memory.
Family and friends of Beau Dasher and Gabrielle Ramirez gathered at Oak Hill Cemetery on the anniversary of their deaths in a car accident. They arranged a balloon release as a way to remember their lives and the positive actions they displayed toward others.
Dasher and Ramirez were passengers in a car driven by Plattsmouth resident Joshua Martinez on U.S. Highway 75 on Dec. 15, 2019. Martinez lost control of the car and crossed the median of the road. The car collided with a pickup truck beneath the U.S. Highway 34 overpass bridge. Dasher, 20, and Ramirez, 19, were killed in the collision.
Terry Dasher told The Journal that Beau Dasher and Ramirez enjoyed spending time with each other and brought smiles to many people. Their graves are located next to each other in Oak Hill Cemetery. A large number of wreaths and flowers were placed at their graves on Tuesday afternoon.
“They were best friends,” he said. “They’re buried next to each other because they were inseparable.”
Ramirez and Dasher were both involved in multiple activities during their time at PHS. Ramirez was a cheerleader at school and was a princess in the 2019 Plattsmouth Harvest Festival coronation ceremony. Dasher took part in culinary arts competitions for the Blue Devils.
Ramirez was attending classes at Metropolitan Community College and Dasher was attending classes at Iowa Western Community College at the time of the accident.
“They were on their way to doing really good things,” Terry Dasher said. “Both of them were such good people.”
Family and friends filled the snow-covered space near their graves for the balloon memorial event. They released purple and blue balloons into the air after a countdown in their honor.
Meanwhile, Bruce and Annette Wiles, owners of the Hop Yard in Plattsmouth, hosted a Beau Dasher Memorial Culinary Scholarship Benefit on Tuesday selling a variety of chili dishes, plus cinnamon rolls made by the Plattsmouth High School culinary team. Because of COVID-19, there was no dine-in service.
A silent auction was also held and will continue through this Sunday.
In order to keep social distancing practices in place, all bids will be sealed. Each person may place one bid per item and will be asked to name their top dollar price. The highest bid wins.
Bids may be placed in-person at the Hop Yard, 18003 Club View Drive through Sunday or can be sent via email to info@thehopyardnebraska.com. Items are posted in the discussion section on the company’s social media page.
All proceeds from the food sales and the silent auction will go to the Beau Dasher Memorial Culinary Scholarship Fund to benefit a 2021 graduating senior who intends to pursue culinary studies.
Among those who attended the Wiles fundraiser was Sharon Russell of Plattsmouth, an aunt to Beau.
“He would do anything for anybody,” she said of her nephew.
To have a food fundraiser was fitting because being a chef was Beau’s longtime passion, Russell said.
“His heart was to feed others,” she said.
For his involvement in the accident, Martinez was originally booked on five charges - two Class 1 misdemeanor counts of motor vehicle homicide, one Class 3 misdemeanor count of driving under suspension, and two traffic infractions of driving too fast for the weather conditions and having bald or improper use of tires.
On Oct. 23, Martinez was sentenced to 90 days in jail on the two motor vehicle homicide counts, plus two years of probation.
He was released on Dec. 2, according to Sarpy County officials.
The sentence was also set up so that for two years he would have to return to jail for 48 hours on the anniversary of the crash, plus additional 48 hours on his birthday and the victims’ birthdays, according to the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office.
Martinez returned to the Sarpy County Jail on Monday to begin serving the 48 hours of Tuesday’s anniversary.
