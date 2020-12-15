Residents remember Plattsmouth students

Ramirez was attending classes at Metropolitan Community College and Dasher was attending classes at Iowa Western Community College at the time of the accident.

“They were on their way to doing really good things,” Terry Dasher said. “Both of them were such good people.”

Family and friends filled the snow-covered space near their graves for the balloon memorial event. They released purple and blue balloons into the air after a countdown in their honor.

Meanwhile, Bruce and Annette Wiles, owners of the Hop Yard in Plattsmouth, hosted a Beau Dasher Memorial Culinary Scholarship Benefit on Tuesday selling a variety of chili dishes, plus cinnamon rolls made by the Plattsmouth High School culinary team. Because of COVID-19, there was no dine-in service.

A silent auction was also held and will continue through this Sunday.

In order to keep social distancing practices in place, all bids will be sealed. Each person may place one bid per item and will be asked to name their top dollar price. The highest bid wins.

Bids may be placed in-person at the Hop Yard, 18003 Club View Drive through Sunday or can be sent via email to info@thehopyardnebraska.com. Items are posted in the discussion section on the company’s social media page.