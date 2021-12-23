Residents request glass recycling program

PLATTSMOUTH – Glass recycling!

That was the main request on environmental services needed in the county from those who responded to a recent survey from Keep Cass County Beautiful.

“We wanted to get a feel of attitudes about environmental issues,” said Dana Stahl, who will become KCCB’s new executive director at the end of the year, replacing the retiring Linda Behrns. “We hadn’t done one in a while.”

The survey, with five questions, was posted on the KCCB Facebook page and was also available at the recent Community Night Out event at the Plattsmouth Community Center, Stahl said.

About 60 people responded.

“We thought that was good,” she said of the response. “We were happy.”

One of the questions asked was, “What service would you most like to see available in your city/county that currently is not available?

Slightly more than 37 percent of those responding requested glass recycling, followed by 30 percent for recycling in general, 15 percent for more litter cleanup events with 12.5 percent requesting adult-centered training on how to live more sustainably.

“There seems to be a high level of interest in glass recycling,” Stahl said.

Unfortunately, the county currently doesn’t have a glass recycling program, she said.

“It (glass) can’t go in regular recycling bins,” said Stahl, adding that KCCB doesn’t have the funds to start a program.

To seek funding from grants could be a possibility, she added.

Another question was, “What is your number one concern regarding the environment currently?”

Approximately 40 percent of the respondents said litter.

That apparently wasn’t surprising, according to Stahl.

“You can see that (litter) every day.”

Thirty percent said their top concern was single-use plastics, while 20 percent said it was water pollution and 10 percent said air pollution.

Most of the respondents were almost equally divided on their current feelings about the future of the world in regards to environmental health.

Forty percent said they were “somewhat positive,” while 35 percent said they were “somewhat negative.”

Only five percent said they were very positive, while 10 percent said they were negative.

When asked, “How committed to environmental health is Cass County, Nebraska, compared to the United States as a whole?” approximately 67.5 percent said it’s about the same as other places with 22.5 percent saying it’s “much better” than elsewhere. Only 10 percent said it was “much worse.”

Besides getting good feedback on environmental issues, more people are signing up to be on KCCB’s mailing list, Stahl said.

“It was definitely worth it,” she said of the survey.

