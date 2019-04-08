PLATTSMOUTH – Three people appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for sentencing hearings in drug cases.
Pleasant Hill, Mo., resident Garry E. Ward, 29, took part in the day’s first case. He pled guilty in February to one Class I misdemeanor charge of attempted possession of controlled substance-tetrahydrocannabinols (THC). He also pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor of carrying concealed weapons violation-first offense.
A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped Ward’s car at the intersection of Main Street and 7th Street in Plattsmouth at 6:17 p.m. March 21, 2018. The deputy obtained permission to search the vehicle after smelling the odor of marijuana.
The deputy found a loaded gun and a container that held a brown waxy substance. State crime lab officials later confirmed the substance was THC.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde asked the court to place Ward on probation. Fedde said Ward had a light criminal history and would be a suitable candidate for probation.
Defense attorney Daniel Stockmann asked the court to issue a fine. He said he was unsure if Missouri officials would accept a probation sentence from Nebraska. He also said his client had completed many of the potential probation terms. Ward had finished an outpatient treatment program, spent time in group therapy and cooperated with authorities.
Judge Michael Smith ordered Ward to pay two fines of $250 each. He also ordered him to pay all court costs.
Omaha resident Mikylah R. Seely, 19, appeared in the second case. She pled guilty in February to a Class I misdemeanor charge of attempted possession of controlled substance-cocaine.
A CCSO deputy stopped a car for speeding at the intersection of Highway 50 and ‘A’ Street in southern Cass County at 1:17 p.m. Nov. 16. Seely was a passenger in the car.
The deputy detected the odor of marijuana and obtained permission to search the car. The deputy discovered an orange-and-black bag that held a small container with a white substance. The state crime lab later confirmed the substance was cocaine.
Fedde said the state recommended probation for Seely. He said he was concerned that there was a pending charge of minor in possession of alcohol against her, but said she could benefit from the structure and services that probation would provide.
Defense attorney Julie Bear also asked the court to issue probation. She said Seely had self-reported the MIP violation and had been cooperative with authorities since her initial arrest.
Smith ordered Seely to spend 24 months on probation. Seely must attend 12-step meetings, enroll in an intensive outpatient treatment program and abstain from alcohol and drugs. She must also complete a Making Appropriate Decisions class.
Plattsmouth resident Rachel L. Morehead, 23, took part in the day’s third case. She had been on probation since July 2018 for a Class I misdemeanor charge of attempted possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine.
Authorities made a motion to revoke her probation last summer after learning she had committed several violations. She missed mandatory drug tests three times in August and did not complete a drug treatment program. She also moved away from her previous residence in Plattsmouth without informing probation officials.
Authorities located Morehead after learning about the probation violations. She has spent the past 145 days in Cass County Jail.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm said the case “had been a disheartening one” because he had hoped Morehead would have completed treatment. He asked the court to issue a one-year jail sentence. That would have required her to serve approximately 35 more days in jail after applying credit for good behavior.
Bear asked the court to issue a sentence of time served. She said Morehead had already spent a large amount of time in jail and had a light criminal history.
Smith ordered Morehead to serve a term of 290 days in Cass County Jail with credit for 145 days already served. She will also receive credit for good behavior. She will serve eight additional days before being released from jail.