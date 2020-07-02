Residents sentenced for local DUI offenses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Three people were sentenced this past week on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol in Cass County.

Plattsmouth resident Brooke N. Heedum, 39, appeared in the first case in Cass County Court. The state originally charged her with a Class W misdemeanor of DUI-.15+-first offense. Prosecutors reduced the charge to DUI-first offense during her initial hearing last year. Heedum began serving 12 months on probation in 2019.

Prosecutors made a motion to revoke her probation after they discovered she had committed several violations. Heedum failed to contact her probation supervisor as directed on Aug. 26, and she failed to appear at mandatory office visits twice in November 2019. She also failed to appear for random drug testing three times.

Heedum tested positive for methamphetamine on Aug. 23 and admitted using alcohol and tetrahydrocannabinols (THC) on Aug. 27. She admitted using THC on Sept. 11 and Oct. 23 and admitted using methamphetamine on Sept. 11. She also tested positive for alcohol during an office visit on Oct. 17.

Heedum had been scheduled to begin an inpatient treatment program in October. She tested positive for methamphetamine, THC and amphetamine at the facility and did not complete the program.