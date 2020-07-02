Residents sentenced for local DUI offenses

PLATTSMOUTH – Three people were sentenced this past week on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol in Cass County.
Plattsmouth resident Brooke N. Heedum, 39, appeared in the first case in Cass County Court. The state originally charged her with a Class W misdemeanor of DUI-.15+-first offense. Prosecutors reduced the charge to DUI-first offense during her initial hearing last year. Heedum began serving 12 months on probation in 2019.
Prosecutors made a motion to revoke her probation after they discovered she had committed several violations. Heedum failed to contact her probation supervisor as directed on Aug. 26, and she failed to appear at mandatory office visits twice in November 2019. She also failed to appear for random drug testing three times.
Heedum tested positive for methamphetamine on Aug. 23 and admitted using alcohol and tetrahydrocannabinols (THC) on Aug. 27. She admitted using THC on Sept. 11 and Oct. 23 and admitted using methamphetamine on Sept. 11. She also tested positive for alcohol during an office visit on Oct. 17.
Heedum had been scheduled to begin an inpatient treatment program in October. She tested positive for methamphetamine, THC and amphetamine at the facility and did not complete the program.
Judge David Partsch ordered her to serve 30 days in jail. She will be required to pay a $500 fine and will have her driver’s license suspended for six months.
Cozad resident Taylor J. Weber, 29, appeared in the second case. The state originally charged Weber with a Class W misdemeanor of DUI-.15+-first offense. Prosecutors reduced the charge to DUI-first offense at a hearing last year. Weber began serving 12 months of probation on May 15, 2019.
Cass County prosecutors made a motion to revoke Weber’s probation earlier this year. Weber was cited for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and careless driving in Cozad on Jan. 24. Cozad police produced additional citations of DUI-second offense, open container of alcohol and obstructing a peace officer on Jan. 25.
Partsch ordered Weber to begin serving 15 days in Cass County Jail on July 7. Weber’s driving privileges will be revoked for six months.
Jerad R. Sasser, 41, appeared in the third case. The state originally charged the Cuba, Kan., resident with a Class W misdemeanor of DUI-.15+-first offense. Prosecutors later reduced the charge to DUI-first offense.
Sasser appeared in court both on the DUI count and a second charge of resisting arrest-first offense. The state dismissed two additional charges as part of a plea bargain.
Partsch ordered Sasser to pay a $500 fine on the DUI charge and a $100 fine on the resisting arrest charge. His driver’s license will be suspended for 60 days and he will serve 18 months on probation.
