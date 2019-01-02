PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County residents kept their celebrations in check during the New Year’s holiday and that obviously pleased law enforcement officials.
“We had a beautifully, quiet weekend,” said Lt. Jeff Lickei of the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.
On New Year’s Eve, there were no complaints of people over-partying, no accidents and no arrests for motorists driving under the influence, Lickei said.
“That’s good,” he said. “People are taking it more seriously as far as not drinking and driving. People are just being more responsible.”
On the sheriff’s department website, Sheriff William Brueggemann thanked “all the responsible residents of Cass County for having a safe New Year’s Eve.”
There were also no DUIs or any sort of major disturbance within Plattsmouth that evening, according to the police department.