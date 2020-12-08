Resolution strongly urges residents to wear masks

PLATTSMOUTH – As COVID-19 statistics continue to climb in Cass County, the Plattsmouth City Council on Monday evening approved a resolution strongly encouraging residents to wear face coverings “to the greatest extent practicable.”
According to the resolution, a face covering that completely covers the mouth and nose should be worn in any indoor premises where there is exposure to non-household members.
It should also be worn at any outdoor premises where there is exposure to non-household members, and where six-feet social distancing can’t be assured.
There are exemptions for the following individuals:
Children younger than five years of age.
Anyone seeking federal, state, county or city governmental services.
Anyone seated to eat or drink or otherwise while immediately consuming food or beverages.
Anyone engaged in an occupation that prevents the wearing of face coverings.
Anyone obtaining a service or the purchase of goods or services that require the temporary removal of face coverings.
Anyone who needs to temporarily remove face coverings to verify their identity for lawful purposes.
Anyone providing a speech, lecture or broadcast to an audience so long as they are at least six feet from other individuals.
Anyone who cannot otherwise wear a face covering because of a medical condition, a mental health condition, or a disability that makes it unreasonable for that person to wear a face covering.
Anyone who is exempted from wearing a face covering pursuant to applicable federal or state law or regulation.
All Plattsmouth businesses are encouraged to adopt and post face covering and related COVID-19 policies consistent with this resolution. The Plattsmouth Police Department is directed to continue to assist businesses in the enforcement of trespassing and similar laws applicable to the removal of persons who refuse to comply with face covering and related COVID-19 policies of a business.
There is, however, no penalty imposed in this resolution for noncompliance of these measures.
“It is something we need to do to draw attention to wear a mask,” said Mayor Paul Lambert.
“It’s not a mandate, just a recommendation,” Councilman Bryan Clark added.
