Resolution strongly urges residents to wear masks

PLATTSMOUTH – As COVID-19 statistics continue to climb in Cass County, the Plattsmouth City Council on Monday evening approved a resolution strongly encouraging residents to wear face coverings “to the greatest extent practicable.”

According to the resolution, a face covering that completely covers the mouth and nose should be worn in any indoor premises where there is exposure to non-household members.

It should also be worn at any outdoor premises where there is exposure to non-household members, and where six-feet social distancing can’t be assured.

There are exemptions for the following individuals:

Children younger than five years of age.

Anyone seeking federal, state, county or city governmental services.

Anyone seated to eat or drink or otherwise while immediately consuming food or beverages.

Anyone engaged in an occupation that prevents the wearing of face coverings.

Anyone obtaining a service or the purchase of goods or services that require the temporary removal of face coverings.

Anyone who needs to temporarily remove face coverings to verify their identity for lawful purposes.