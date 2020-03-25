Restaurants eager to serve local customers again

Peters said she had to temporarily lay off eight employees because of reduced business.

“When you go down to a skeleton crew, it hurts. My staff is like family.”

Currently, she and her mother, plus two employees volunteering their time, are running the business.

“It’s great that they are willing to help us out,” said Peters, who diner is in the same building as the local VFW post.

Her hours have been reduced, also. Until further notice, her diner is closed during the lunch hour, not opening until 4 p.m. It’s also now closed on Sundays.

Harrison had to temporarily lay off 10 employees with just two managers, her husband, Ross, and herself running things for the time being, she said.

Her hours have also been reduced to where the café now opens at 8 a.m., instead of 6:30.

The large dining area in her restaurant, normally lit up with tables full of diners, is now dark and empty.

“It’s very emotional,” Harrison said while gazing into the dining area on Tuesday.

The current situation led to Peters to offer delivery service that she didn’t have before.