Revitalizing efforts in Weeping Water "moving along nicely," official said

WEEPING WATER - What started off as a “crawl” not long ago is now “moving along quite nicely” in Weeping Water.
That’s how Mike Kindle described a new effort for sprucing up vacant areas, plus seeking new businesses, new residents, and in general, creating even more civic pride.
This effort has a name, he said.
“It’s called the Revitalization Association of Weeping Water, RAWW for short,” said Kindle, a city councilman.
Kindle began this mission last fall after hearing of a similar project in Elmwood.
An initial meeting in October seeking community interest attracted close to 20 residents, he said. Altogether, three town meetings have since been held gathering ideas and specific projects.
Approximately 30 residents are listed as members of this group, Kindle said, adding that April Cover, former head of the local Chamber of Commerce, also helped start this effort. The group is seeking to become a 501c(3) organization that would make it exempt from federal income taxes.
You have free articles remaining.
“We are going to be our own entity,” Kindle said.
A committee of members is set to meet in a couple of weeks to approve a specific project to be presented at the next public meeting in April, he said.
The project will probably be more simple in nature and something the entire community can get involved with, Kindle said.
“We’ll start simple and go to something big.”
Kindle also had high praise for businessman Brian Gross, the new president of the Weeping Water Chamber of Commerce.
“He’s a go-getter,” Kindle said. “He’ll introduce good, positive ideas.”
According to the chamber, a pair of businesses have opened up downtown. They are The Vault, a boutique shop, and Marquis Hair Salon that also houses a massage therapist and chiropractor. A bakery has also opened in the area in the building that once housed the Tribal Kitchen Cafe, according to City Clerk Linda Fleming.
“We are moving along quite nicely,” Kindle said.