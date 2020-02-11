Revitalizing efforts in Weeping Water "moving along nicely," official said

WEEPING WATER - What started off as a “crawl” not long ago is now “moving along quite nicely” in Weeping Water.

That’s how Mike Kindle described a new effort for sprucing up vacant areas, plus seeking new businesses, new residents, and in general, creating even more civic pride.

This effort has a name, he said.

“It’s called the Revitalization Association of Weeping Water, RAWW for short,” said Kindle, a city councilman.

Kindle began this mission last fall after hearing of a similar project in Elmwood.

An initial meeting in October seeking community interest attracted close to 20 residents, he said. Altogether, three town meetings have since been held gathering ideas and specific projects.

Approximately 30 residents are listed as members of this group, Kindle said, adding that April Cover, former head of the local Chamber of Commerce, also helped start this effort. The group is seeking to become a 501c(3) organization that would make it exempt from federal income taxes.

“We are going to be our own entity,” Kindle said.