WEEPING WATER – The opening of a Dollar General store in many communities may simply mean another shopping option for its residents.
In Weeping Water it means much more.
“We don’t have a food store so it fills a void,” said Mike Kindle, a chamber of commerce official.
The store offers food items that residents may need immediately like milk and bread, without having to travel elsewhere, he said.
“We can come here for this type of food,” Kindle said. “It’s real important and not just for the food, but employment, also.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the store, located at 4895 156th St., was held on Monday, though it actually opened in August.
The store provides area customers with 5,600 sales floor square feet with a focused selection of national name brands and private brands of food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies, basic apparel and health/beauty products.
Its design makes shopping easy for customers. Seasonal products are displayed in the center of the store, departments are easily recognizable with visible signage and coolers are conveniently located at the front of the store.
The store has become quite popular with area shoppers since its opening, according to Mayor Mike Barrett, who said he saw about 25 people there last Saturday morning.
“We’ve seen a lot of people shop here,” he said. “They can easily come out here and get what they want.”
What’s more, it could encourage other development in that particular area, he added.
“It’s very important,” Barrett said of the store.