Ricketts calls 2022 lawmaking session "historic"

PLATTSMOUTH – Historic!

That was a word Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts used more than once during a Plattsmouth visit on Wednesday to describe the accomplishments – with his approval – of the recently completed 2022 Legislature.

“It was a truly historic session on a lot of levels,” the governor said during a town hall meeting at the Plattsmouth Public Library.

Tax relief was something he touted at length.

“It’s truly historic tax relief,” Ricketts said.

The tax relief package, known as LB 873, which brought together several tax relief bills, will provide an additional $3.4 billion in tax relief for Nebraskans through tax year 2027.

“This is 12 times higher than any tax package passed in any previous administration,” Ricketts said.

Concerning some specifics, this package will permanently protect a 25 percent rebate on school property taxes.

It will create a new rebate on property taxes paid to community colleges, and accelerates the elimination of taxes on social security income.

“We felt this was important because of the runaway inflation we’ve got,” Ricketts said.

Besides tax relief, Ricketts praised increased funding in public safety and law enforcement, plus new developments in Nebraska’s water resources.

This includes creation of a 3,600-acre lake between Omaha and Lincoln, he said.

The design, which would include the specific location of the lake - and whether any of it would lie in Cass County - hasn’t started yet, Ricketts said during the audience question-and-answer segment.

It could be up to 10 years before it’s completed, he added.

When asked about the loss of farm land for the lake, Ricketts said that Nebraska farmers and ranchers are becoming more productive with fewer resources, including record corn yields in recent years.

“The potential uses for that lake make it well worth the trade off,” Ricketts said.

During his 60-minute visit, the governor signed into law a bill, LB 310, that would increase what is exempt from state inheritance taxes and reduce the rates paid by more distant relatives and non-relatives.

The bill was introduced by State Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood.

Clements, who attended the event, said more and more states are abolishing that tax, making Nebraska less attractive for people to stay or to consider moving here.

The issue of prime farmland was brought up later, this time concerning a proposed 3,200-acre solar farm near Murray.

“It’s a local issue,” Ricketts said, adding that local entities need to set rules, like zoning, early.

The Plattsmouth visit was part of the governor’s state tour highlighting the actions of the 2022 lawmaking session in Lincoln.

Later in the day, Ricketts held a similar event in Blair.

