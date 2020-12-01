Ricketts extends COVID restrictions through December

LINCOLN – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said on Monday he will extend Nebraska’s current coronavirus restrictions through December.

The current restrictions require masks in certain businesses like salons and tattoo parlors, where it’s hard to maintain six feet of distance between people. They had been set to expire Monday.

Ricketts said that coronavirus hospitalizations decreased in Nebraska over the past week.

However, the state remains in the “orange” phase of its pandemic response, the second-most restrictive phase, Ricketts said.

He also urged all Nebraskans to continue taking precautions to slow the spread of the virus as the weather grows colder and people spend more time indoors.

These precautions include the three Cs that should be avoided if possible.

They are:

Crowded Places - avoid gathering in groups where maintaining six-feet distances from others is difficult.

Close Contacts - avoid getting closer than six feet with people you don’t live with, and always wear a mask.