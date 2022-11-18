Rising fuel costs impact OPPD's budget

OMAHA – Nobody has been immune to higher fuel costs and that includes the Omaha Public Power District.

In its recently-released preliminary corporate operating budget for 2023, OPPD officials recommended an increase for keeping up with higher costs for fuel and related needs, though general rates would remain steady.

OPPD serves a wide area of Cass County, including the communities of Louisville, Weeping Water, Elmwood and Murdock. Plattsmouth, Murray and other communities on the eastern side are serviced by the Nebraska Public Power District.

During committee meetings last week, utility leaders presented their preliminary 2023 corporate operating plan totaling $1.9 billion.

While its customers would see general rates remain steady, they would see an increase in what’s called the Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment (FPPA), the utility said.

The FPPA is a commonly-used mechanism in the industry to help manage costs outside of a utility’s control, such as fluctuating coal and natural gas prices, and power purchased on the energy market, the utility said.

It appears as a line-item on customer bills. OPPD’s FPPA has not changed for five years, according to the utility. However, OPPD and utilities across the nation are seeing rising costs for fuel, particularly natural gas, and purchased power, the utility added.

“Increased fuel and purchased power costs are expected to continue to increase into 2023, prompting the need to utilize the FPPA mechanism,” said Jeff Bishop, vice president of OPPD’s Financial Services Business Unit. “We’re using it to help offset those higher costs, with the goal of continuing to keep power affordable for our customers.”

The FPPA would rise by varying amounts across customer classes, averaging 2.9 percent, the utility said. For residential customers, the FPPA would increase by 2.5 percent. The exact amount by which customers may see their bills increase would vary based on energy usage, the utility said. For the average OPPD residential customer, whose bill is currently $110.62 per month, the current FPPA amount of $1.73 would increase to $4.47, effective Jan. 1, 2023, the utility said.

Because the FPPA is calculated based on energy consumption, customers can take steps to control the impact of the increase by reducing energy usage, the utility said. OPPD has energy efficiency strategies and tools to help at OPPD.com/ee.

In addition, OPPD continues to offer a variety of bill payment assistance programs and community resources for those who may be struggling, the utility said. To learn more, call 402-536-4131 and speak directly to a customer service representative.

The energy sector has seen year-over-year inflation of 17.6 percent as of this past October, the utility said, referring to data by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Despite an average inflation rate in the United States that currently stands at 8 percent, OPPD is not proposing any changes to the general rate in 2023, which its officials attribute to careful fiscal management. Other utilities have raised both their general rates and adopted larger increases to their FPPA charges, OPPD said.

For a more in-depth look at the proposed FPPA increase factors and their impacts, or to ask questions, customers may visit OPPDCommunityConnect.com/cop. The deadline for FPPA-related questions is Dec. 11.

The preliminary $1.9 billion budget takes into consideration an anticipated retail energy sales increase of 6.8 percent from 2022 sales as OPPD continues to serve more customers, the utility said. In addition, the budget also reflects increases in fuel (11.5 percent) and purchased power (30.2 percent), as compared to the 2022 budget.

Capital expenditures, totaling $640 million, would include costs related to the addition of up to 600 megawatts (MW) of utility scale solar and 600 MW of natural gas generation, as well as associated transmission and distribution infrastructure. The expenditure allocation also covers such areas as routine replacement of fleet vehicles, software renewals, environmental upgrades at power plants, substation and control security upgrades, replacement of transmission and distribution poles as well as underground cable and other underground and overhead infrastructure installations for new residential developments, as well as commercial and industrial customer needs.

In addition, OPPD will continue to invest in Light-Emitting Diode (LED) streetlight conversions throughout its service territory, the utility said.

A large portion of all of these expenditures, 74.8 percent, is expected to come from net proceeds of revenue bonds, projected to be at $478.9 million for 2023.

To view the entire corporate operating plan or to provide feedback, visit OPPDCommunityConnect.com/cop.

OPPD’s Board of Directors will vote on next year’s corporate operating plan at its Dec. 15 meeting.