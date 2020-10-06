Risk remains moderate, but COVID cases still climbing

PAPILLION – As of Tuesday, Cass County remained in the moderate risk of COVID-19 spreading, as opposed to the high and severe ranges.

Nevertheless, the number of tests taken for the virus and those found positive continue to climb.

According to the latest figures from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department released on Tuesday afternoon, there have been 5,920 tests taken since the pandemic began with 347 cases found positive with 307 recoveries and two deaths.

During the week of Sept. 20 to 26, the number of tests taken was 238, with 27 of them found to be positive, making the positivity rate 11.3 percent, according to the health department.

The positivity rate for individuals between the ages of 5 and 12 was 4.8 percent, while the positivity rate for individuals between the ages of 13 and 18 was 4.5 percent.

As in the past, the health department continues urging the public to wear a mask when out in public and maintain a six-foot distance from others. The department also recommends to wash the hands often and to stay at home as much as possible.

Also, avoid others who are sick in order to prevent additional spread.

