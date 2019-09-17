PLATTSMOUTH – The water level on the Missouri River along Plattsmouth is currently rising and could crest at 29.4 feet Friday evening or Saturday morning because of recent heavy rains in South Dakota, according to the National Weather Service in Valley.
To make matters worse, the forecast for this area calls for rain and thunderstorm chances through Sunday.
In response, Mayor Paul Lambert said on Tuesday, “We are keeping up to date on it. I’m concerned, but not overly concerned. I feel it’s something we can deal with.”
As of Monday morning, the river reached 27.3 feet, about two feet higher than last Friday’s level, said meteorologist Paul Fajman. The flood stage on the river along Plattsmouth is 26 feet, he said. Though the city’s water treatment plant doesn’t start to flood until the river is 32 feet, the road to the plant can flood at 28 feet, he added.
“It probably will not affect us directly other than maybe that road to the water plant,” Lambert said.
If that road gets under water, the city has its recently-purchased army truck to transport workers and equipment to the plant, according to Lambert. What’s more, there are 5,000 sandbags at the ready if needed, he added.
The river is rising because portions of southeast South Dakota received up to 6 inches during the middle of last week, according to Fajman.
Because of that, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced on Monday that there would be this week a gradual increase of the water release rate from the Gavins Point Dam into the Missouri River totaling 80,000 cubic feet per second. This will last for several weeks.
Last week, the rate was temporarily cut to 60,000 from 70,000 because so much rainwater was flowing into the Missouri from the James and Vermillion rivers in South Dakota and the Big Sioux River that begins in South Dakota and later forms the border with Iowa, according to the Corps.
“It will make a difference, but it should be reasonable,” Lambert said. “As it gets closer, we will use sandbags if necessary.”