PLATTSMOUTH – It’s been inconvenient, but manageable.
That’s how Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert described the city’s response to recent increases in the Missouri River water level.
“We’ve been monitoring it,” Lambert said earlier this week. “We are prepared.”
Sandbags were taken out to the water treatment plant, but hadn’t been set up to block rising waters, only as a precautionary measure, he said. The city has 5,000 sandbags to use when needed.
The rising water, however, did force the city to use a boat to reach the plant, Lambert said.
There was also an increase of water around East Main Street, he said, and workers were pumping water out of the wastewater treatment plant.
On Tuesday, it appeared the water level on the Missouri was dropping.
At 9:15 a.m., the level was at 30.05 feet. This compared to a measurement of 30.21 feet at 10 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service at Valley, Neb.
You have free articles remaining.
These levels are at the minor flood stage level, according to meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen.
“The moderate flooding stage begins at 32 feet,” he said.
The river level was expected to keep dropping as the week went on, according to the weather service.
The main reason for this recent water increase was heavy rains that fell in South Dakota two weeks ago, though area storms last weekend “exacerbated” the situation, Nicolaisen said.
Between last Thursday and Saturday, rainfall totaling 1.8 inches was recorded in Plattsmouth, compared to 2 to 4 inches just to the west and north, he said.
Rain, however, is in the forecast for Friday, he said. High temperatures should be in the mid-70s, which is about normal this time of year, he added.
“It’s been inconvenient, but manageable for us, so far,” Lambert said.