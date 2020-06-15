River search continues for missing girl
River search continues for missing girl

  • Updated
little girl update

The water rescue team of the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department used this boat to assist in finding an 8-year-old girl who went missing in the Platte River last Thursday.

 Photo courtesy of Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department/The Journal

PAPILLION – Efforts continued on Sunday to locate an 8-year-old girl who went missing in the Platte River last Thursday, but were unsuccessful in finding her, according to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Department.

A water search for Tarie Price will continue today, according to the department, but will be conducted by its own search and rescue team, along with Nebraska Game and Parks personnel. Volunteers are not being requested for today’s search, the department said.

Numerous volunteers in air boats on Sunday searched the Platte and Missouri rivers from Plattsmouth to Schram Park, but were unsuccessful in locating the girl, the department said. The search involving the air boats was suspended at 3 p.m. due to high winds.

A possible lead came from a cadaver dog in a location east of Schram shortly after 3 p.m., the department said. However, the area was searched with no success.

The Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department with its water rescue boat and the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department have assisted in the search.

The Sarpy County’s Sheriff’s Department is requesting anyone with pertinent information on the search to call the department at 402-593-1593.

