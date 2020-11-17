Road to progress is moving along toward Vireo expansion

PLATTSMOUTH – The road to progress is moving along.

In this case, it’s the creation of a road to the huge expansion project of Vireo Resources in the southwest part of Plattsmouth.

The Tennessee-based health products firm broke ground this summer on a three-story building that will eventually create 200 to 300 jobs.

The road being built stretches from Wiles Road to the firm’s campus, said Mayor Paul Lambert.

“Progress is moving along on the building,” he said.

So is the road, the City Council was told Monday evening.

“The paving is complete and the storm sewers are complete,” said Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant.

All that remains are the construction of curb inlets, backfilling and final surface restoration.

The council approved a payment of $344,257 to Vrba Construction, Inc. for its work.

The state, however, will reimburse the city for a majority of that cost, according to Lambert, as part of a roads program to encourage economic development.

