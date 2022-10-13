Roby recognized for community service in Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Keith Roby’s resume of community involvement in Plattsmouth stretches back more than 40 years.

He was recognized for his longtime service in Cass County during a special ceremony at the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival.

Plattsmouth Harvest Festival President Nancy Johnson presented Roby with an award in the shape of a crystal globe. Roby was standing on the Plattsmouth Entertainment Plaza stage getting ready to serve as public address announcer for that evening’s parade. Johnson came up with a microphone and told the audience about Roby’s award.

“You totally caught me by surprise,” Roby said. “I appreciate this very much.”

Johnson said Plattsmouth Harvest Festival organizers wanted to honor Roby for the many years of service he has spent with the festival. He was named Plattsmouth Harvest Festival King in 1994 and has announced dozens of parades along Main Street. He has also spent time on many planning committees for the event.

Roby received a degree in funeral service and mortuary science from the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science. He has been a licensed funeral director in Nebraska since 1974 and moved to Plattsmouth in 1976. He started his career as manager of Caldwell Funeral Home and became the principal owner of Roby Funeral Home in 1982.

Roby has been a longtime member of the Plattsmouth Community Foundation Fund. He has planned the organization’s annual awards banquet and has presented honors to award recipients. He has been on the organization’s Fund Advisory Board for many years and has served as the board’s chairperson. The committee received an award for its work from the Nebraska Community Foundation in 2013.

Roby participates in Plattsmouth Rotary Club and helps with many club meetings each week. He has also been active in Plattsmouth Lions Club, Plattsmouth Conservancy, Plattsmouth Jaycees, Plattsmouth Housing Authority and the Nebraska Funeral Directors Association.

Roby previously served on the advisory board of Plattsmouth Manor and the board of directors of Plattsmouth Nutrition Center. He was president of the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce and has been a volunteer leader with the local Boy Scouts of America chapter.

Roby has served on multiple committees at Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth. He has also been an usher, gift bearer and lector at church services.

“Thank you Keith,” Johnson said. “We appreciate everything you have done for our community.”