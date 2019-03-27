PLATTSMOUTH – There’s an old school house in Cass County in which some students never left.
Actually, these students graduated decades ago, but they did leave behind their names on exterior bricks for future generations to view.
“It was a soft brick and names of students were carved in from the 1880s,” said Margo Prentiss, curator of the Cass County Historical Society Museum.
Prentiss was referring to the Naomi Institute/Rock Bluffs School, which was the topic at Tuesday’s 12 noon brown bag lecture at the museum, a monthly program focusing on historical events and people of this county.
Vacant since classes ended in the late 1960s, the Rock Bluffs building still stands on a hill east of Beaver Lake.
It was founded by Joseph D. Patterson, whose first class was in September of 1870, just months after construction began. It was the county’s first school to offer secondary-level education.
“He purchased a bell to be used to call pupils to their books,” Prentiss said.
It’s unclear why Patterson named the school the Naomi Institute, though Naomi in Hebrew means “pleasantness,” she said.
Originally, it was a two-story building and was damaged by a fire in late December of 1871. School re-opened a few weeks later.
“He was never able to recover financially from that (fire),” Prentiss said.
Patterson eventually sold it to the local public school district.
The second floor came down sometime in the mid-1890s, possibly during a violent windstorm in 1894, according to Prentiss.
Classes were held until the spring of 1969. The building was selected to be on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.
Donations are currently being sought for a new roof, Prentiss said.